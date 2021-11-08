Goochland County Public Schools to host two vaccine clinics for children 5 to 11 in November

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Public Schools is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to two schools for students between the ages of 5 and 11.

Children in the county can receive their vaccine on the following dates:

Byrd Elementary: Thursday, November 18, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 18, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Goochland Elementary: Friday, November 19, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All vaccines are free and if you would like to request an appointment, you can use this form to sign up each child.