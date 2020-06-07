Goochland County to enter ‘Phase Two’ of reopening on Monday

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Government will move into ‘Phase Two’ of reopening beginning on Monday.
Government offices and buildings will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Everyone over the age of 10 is required to wear a face covering on the premises.
Public meetings will also be limited to just 50 people per gathering.
Click here for other questions regarding ‘Phase Two’ of Governor Ralph Northam’s reopening plan.
