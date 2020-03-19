Goochland Drive-In to delay start of 2020 season

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland Drive-In Theater is delaying the start of its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally the drive-in was hoping to stay open with a limited capacity and without selling concessions. The drive-in says with all the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, they want to wait until things settle down to open.

“Our fans have been amazingly supportive and we hope to see everyone again soon,” the drive-in said in a statement.

The theater hasn’t announced when it will open.