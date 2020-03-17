Breaking News
GRTC employee in quarantine after relative tests positive for COVID-19
Goochland man in his 60s with COVID-19 is improving, health district says

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Goochland man in his 60s tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Chickahominy Health District announced Tuesday, marking the second confirmed COVID-19 case in the district.

The health district said that the man likely came in close contact with a confirmed case while traveling outside the commonwealth. The man’s health is improving, the department said.

“As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our community and throughout Virginia, it becomes even more critical that people follow public health recommendations on social distancing and good hygiene,” Chickahominy Health District Director, Dr. Thomas Franck said in a statement.

“It is unfortunate to learn that a resident of Goochland County has contracted COVID-19,” County Administrator John A. Budesky said Tuesday. “We understand this is an unusual, inconvenient and perhaps frightening time. But it is critical that everyone remain calm, and stay informed from trusted sources, and practice social distancing for the prevention and protection of our community. Goochland County will continue to collaborate with our regional partners, the Chickahominy Health District, and the Central Virginia All Hazards Incident Management Team to respond to this pandemic.”

