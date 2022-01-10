Gov. Northam declares state of emergency in Virginia to help hospitals battling COVID-19

This is the governor's last coronavirus press briefing while in office

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – At his last coronavirus press conference before leaving office, Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency to relieve pressure on Virginia’s hospitals.

It comes after the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association recently reported a new record for daily hospitalizations – up nearly 200% across Virginia in the past month. The surge is prompting several hospital systems to suspend non-emergency care.

Northam said his executive action will give hospitals more flexibility to quickly increase bed space and staff. Healthcare groups have been calling on the governor to take these steps at least since August but Northam has deflected until now.

The orders are effective immediately and will remain in effect for 30 days, according to Northam’s spokesperson Alena Yarmosky.

Northam’s order authorizes state agencies to waive certain regulations, allowing any hospital or nursing home to increase licensed bed capacity as necessary to meet patient needs. It also directs local Medical Services Agencies to work with hospitals to coordinate transports and discharges based on available space.

Northam is once again allowing out-of-state providers with an active license to practice in Virginia. Additionally, he’s expanding who can administer a coronavirus vaccine and granting more flexibility for physicians assistants and nursing aides in long-term care facilities.

