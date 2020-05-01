Gov. Northam says testing will increase at long-term-care centers as positive cases rise

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — As more long-term-care facilities in Virginia report outbreaks of COVID-19, Governor Ralph Northam said these centers can request a testing order to screen everyone at once.

“Point prevalence surveys” involve testing everyone in facilities, such as nursing homes, for the coronavirus on the same day.

“This is being done in collaboration with our Virginia Department of Health, UVA and VCU health systems and support from our state lab right here in Richmond,” Northam said during a press conference Friday.

Governor Northam said the Virginia National Guard is available to help administer these tests if needed.

The shift to available mass-testing in long-term-care facilities comes on the heels of news that 23 residents at Spring Arbor of Salisbury in Midlothian tested positive for COVID-19, and eight died.

8News has learned that 15 staff members have also tested positive, and nine have returned to work.

Spring Arbor said staff returned to work “in accordance with the Chesterfield County Health Department and CDC guidelines.”

Another senior living facility in Midlothian also reported positive cases.

Brandermill Woods reports four staff “working in our Assisted Living (3) and Dietary (1) Department” tested positive for COVID–19.

The facility also reports five residents have tested positive, and are from the Memory Care at the Holly Inn location.

An online statement says “we expect there will be additional cases at our community because this disease especially impacts people who live in communal settings.”

