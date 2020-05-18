Gov. Northam to give update on Virginia’s coronavirus outbreak at 2 p.m.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks during the COVID-19 update news conference in the Patrick Henry Building Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (Mark Gormus/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As most of the state has entered Phase One of reopening, Gov. Northam will give an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia at 2 p.m.

Phase One of reopening Virginia has already begun in most of the state, with the exception of Northern Virginia, the city of Richmond and Accomack County. Richmond and Northern Virginia will enter this phase no sooner than May 29.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney asked Northam for the delay because coronavirus cases in Richmond have increased over the last two weeks.

“To be clear – I want to reopen our city,” Stoney wrote in his request to the Governor. “However, we should only take that step when there are adequate protections for our most vulnerable communities. That is why I am writing to formally request that VDH provide locally coded testing data for the City of Richmond and the Central Virginia Region.”

At his update Friday, Northam said he would be willing to let localities reverse Phase One. He added he would also consider letting localities with very few cases move into Phase Two.

