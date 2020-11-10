Gov. Northam to hold COVID-19 briefing this afternoon

FILE – In this April 8, 2020, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam has signed two criminal justice reform bills into law and proposed adding $1 million to the state budget to investigate the culture at the Virginia Military Institute after a newspaper article described allegations of racism. The legislature is scheduled to reconvene Monday, Nov. 9, to consider Northam’s proposed budget revisions and other amendments to legislation approved during a special session. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to update the state on coronavirus.

During his last update, Northam said he knows people are tired of COVID-19 but they shouldn’t let their guard down. The governor also expressed his concern over rising cases in Southwest Virginia.

Over the last several weeks, cases in Virginia haven steadily been increasing daily. The most recent date from the Virginia Department of Health shows that Virginia has with 194,912 COVID-19 cases overall and 3,726 deaths, with 13 new deaths in the last reporting period.

WRIC will provide live coverage of the event. Tune in at 1 p.m.