Gov. Ralph Northam to give update on coronavirus outbreak in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to give an update on the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

At this time, Virginia has eight “presumptive positive” cases. Most of the cases are in Northern Virginia with the exception of a couple in Virginia Beach who tested positive.

The CDC said the risk to Virginians is still low. In the governor’s press conference we will get a closer look at the state’s response to COVID-19.

At an Amazon event Tuesday in Suffolk, Gov. Northam said he is doing everything possible to keep Virginians safe.

I just want Virginians to know that we are taking this seriously, my background is in healthcare so we want to make sure that we are able to test individuals, identify who they are, if they do test positive, to isolate them and really do everything we can to keep this from spreading” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam

So far, Virginia has not seen any “community spread” — which means the virus cannot be tracked back to a source, but health officials said they’re prepared for that possibility.

The Virginia Department of Health recommends you do the following to stop the spread of germs:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

