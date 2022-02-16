Gov. Youngkin to sign bill to allow parents to opt out of school mask mandates today

FILE – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a news conference about an executive order establishing K through 12 lab schools at the Capitol Thursday Jan. 27, 2022, in Richmond, Va. A judge on Friday, Feb. 4, temporarily halted an executive order by Republican Gov. Youngkin that allowed parents to opt out of school mask mandates for their children. The temporary restraining order means that mask mandates put in place by school boards may remain, at least for now. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is expected to sign a bill allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates on Wednesday afternoon.

The Republican majority in the House of Delegates first must approve Youngkin’s amendment this afternoon. The amendment requires school divisions to comply with the law beginning March 1, 2022.

The bill is seen as a legislative solution to Youngkin’s push for parental choice at a time when his executive order ending the statewide universal mask mandate in K-12 schools is tied up in court.

The bill also extends current state law keeping schools open five days per week for in-person instruction.