Gov. Youngkin to sign bill to allow parents to opt out of school mask mandates today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is expected to sign a bill allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates on Wednesday afternoon.
The Republican majority in the House of Delegates first must approve Youngkin’s amendment this afternoon. The amendment requires school divisions to comply with the law beginning March 1, 2022.
The bill is seen as a legislative solution to Youngkin’s push for parental choice at a time when his executive order ending the statewide universal mask mandate in K-12 schools is tied up in court.
The bill also extends current state law keeping schools open five days per week for in-person instruction.