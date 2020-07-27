GRTC confirms 17th case of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced Monday that a 17th employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The bus company said in a release that an on-site testing event on Thursday, July 23, resulted in a detection of a “new positive case of COVID-19 among the workforce.” The employee last worked on July 23 and is in self-isolation with very mild symptoms, the company says.
GRTC adds the public is not at risk as a result of this positive case.
The news comes after GRTC announced last week that the transit company had its first confirmed coronavirus case in over a month.
You can find more information about GRTC’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak here.
