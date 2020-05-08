GRTC confirms 2 additional employees test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced on Friday that two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19. In total, four employees have tested positive for the disease as of May 8.

The news comes after more than half of the GRTC workforce was voluntarily tested for COVID-19.

According to GRTC, the third confirmed case involved a bus operator who exhibited asthma symptoms on May 7. The bus operator was relieved of their duty to receive medical attention. The employee was re-tested after reportedly testing negative for the virus on May 2 and tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is currently hospitalized due to complications from an underlying health condition.

The fourth confirmed case, also a bus operator, tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6, but showed no symptoms. Secondary test results were received the afternoon of May 8 and confirmed the positive results. The employee is still asymptomatic.

Both employees were placed on paid leave.

“My heart is very much with our Operator who is currently in the hospital and our other GRTC Family members impacted by COVID-19,” said GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm. “All of GRTC is hoping for their full and quick recovery.”

