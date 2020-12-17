GRTC dealing with new positive case of COVID-19; 14 employees isolated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC says its 36th employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The worker, who has public-facing duties and was last with the company on Dec. 10, is now in quarantine.

“Cases 36, 37, and 39 are likely related through close contact with Case 35 just prior to the onset of symptoms,” GRTC spokesperson Carrie Rose Pace said in a release. “Contact tracing placed all of these individuals into quarantine prior to exhibiting symptoms. This is GRTC’s only cluster in the nine-month period of pandemic operations, and it was quickly and completely contained.”

Fourteen people remain on leave with COVID-19, GRTC adds. All are isolated at home.

The transit company continues free, periodic, on-site testing for employees.

