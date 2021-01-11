GRTC employee dies from COVID-19 complications

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officals from the Greater Richmond Transit Company said they were notified Sunday that a GRTC employee died from COVID-19 complications.
GRTC is referring to the person who died as “Case 41.” The transit company said that they were the 38th employee to test positive for the virus and they had a non-public facing job.
The employee was last at GRTC on December 10. Seven days later they tested positive for the virus.
Just before Christmas, the employee was admitted to a local hospital where they later died on January 9, 2021.
Sunday morning, I heard the heartbreaking news that one of our non-public facing employees passed Saturday night. Out of respect for and at the request of the family, GRTC is not releasing any further information about Case #41. I am so deeply saddened by this loss to their family and to all of us at GRTC and so deeply weary in my soul of the ongoing toll this disease is taking on all of us and all of our families and friends. This is our second loss of a GRTC employee to complications from the COVID-19 virus. I pray this is our last.”GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm
Public transit employees are expected to begin receiving the vaccine soon as part of Group 1B, and GRTC said they are already coordinating with the local health department on timing and logistics for vaccine deployment to their workforce.
Since the pandemic started 53 people at GRTC, 49 employees and 4 contractors have contracted COVID-19. As of January 11, the current number of active cases is 13 (12 are GRTC employees, 1 is a GRTC contractor). There have been two fatalities, both GRTC employees.
