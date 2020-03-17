GRTC employee in quarantine after relative tests positive for COVID-19

GRTC employee not showing symptoms; No potential exposure to other GRTC staff or riders.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced Tuesday they were notified of a confirmed COVID-19 case associated with a relative of an employee.

The GRTC employee is not showing symptoms and there is no potential exposure to other GRTC staff or riders at this time. The employee was immediately placed on 14-day paid sick leave, and there is no possibility that the employee carried the virus to other GRTC staff, riders, facilities, or vehicles, GRTC added.

This is the first known employee-related case of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

“In continuing service during this state of emergency, our first consideration is the safety, health, and financial well-being of our employees and their families,” said GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm. “We are in close communication with all our staff, and any employee who has suspected or confirmed contact with COVID-19 will be placed on leave for up to 14 days.”

GRTC says they are “closely monitoring updates on the COVID-19 virus spread in Virginia,” and will “continue to take all reasonable precautions to address the risk and to maintain core service for the critical mobility and economic needs” of the community.

