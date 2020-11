RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A GRTC employee is now in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. It’s the 23rd employee to test positive for the disease.

GRTC says the employee has public facing duties and last worked Wednesday, Nov. 18.

8News has learned that this is currently the only active COVID-19 case among the GRTC workforce.

The transit company continues to host periodic on-site COVID-19 testing events for staff.

