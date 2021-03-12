GRTC offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced on Friday it is offering free on-demand rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments for people in the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

The transit authority said while trips are currently free, some customers may be too far away from a bus stop, so GRTC and its on-demand partner UZURV are taking riders to and from vaccination appointments.

“Vaccines are available right now for the most vulnerable people in our region, yet there are many who have no transportation to vaccine clinics and no access to bus routes serving the clinics,” said Julie Timm, CEO of GRTC. “GRTC’s partnership with local Health Departments and UZURV will extend door-to-door service beyond our normal bus routes for vaccination appointments, which will ensure mobility limitations and limited access to transit are not barriers to health.”

These trips are funded through the CARES act in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health as part of the state’s pandemic response.

“We are so grateful to our partners who are thinking intentionally about the transportation needs of our communities,” said Jackie Lawrence, Director of Health Equity at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. “Transportation is a significant barrier to many in our most impacted communities… this helps make sure everyone who wants a vaccine can access one.”

According to the announcement, RHHD’s Community Health Workers, faith leader partners, and other outreach workers will connect with UZURV to coordinate transportation to an appointment if a person is having issues with getting to it.