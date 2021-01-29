GRTC reaches 60 workforce cases of COVID-19, one employee undergoing treatment at hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC reported two “unconnected” employee cases of COVID-19 on Friday. This brings their total workforce cases to 60 and their total employee cases to 55.

One of the employees is currently at the hospital for complications related to the virus. The employee has no public-facing duties and was last at work in-person on Jan. 21.

The other employee has public-facing responsibilities and was last at work on Jan. 23. They are quarantining at home.

GRTC currently has nine workforce members with the virus.