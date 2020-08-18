GRTC reports 19th employee case of COVID-19

GRTC offering free trips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced Tuesday that a 19th employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization said the employee has a “public-facing service functions” and is in quarantine. GRTC said it is unaware of any workplace connection to the case.

The announcement said GRTC will continue to host free, on-site COVID-19 testing events for staff.

“On-going and repeated testing remains an important tool to aid in early detection of COVID-19 in the workforce for asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic infections,” the announcement said.

For more updates about GRTC’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, visit their website.

