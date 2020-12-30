GRTC reports 42nd case of COVID-19 in workforce

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An additional GRTC employee tested positive for COVID-19 today.

This latest case marks 42 total workforce members who have contracted the coronavirus since March.

The employee was last at GRTC on Dec. 29. The employee has no public-facing duties and is now quarantined at home.

GRTC continues to host periodic on-site, free COVID-19 testing events for staff.

