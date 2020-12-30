GRTC reports 42nd case of COVID-19 in workforce

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The Virginia Employment Commission said Wednesday it will work to implement unemployment insurance provisions in the new COVID-19 relief package "as soon as possible," but that the agency is still waiting on federal guidance on how to move forward.

The legislation, which was passed by Congress on Dec. 21 and signed by President Donald Trump a day after unemployment aid lapsed, extends benefit programs created under the CARES Act for 11 weeks through March 13: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).