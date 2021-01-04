GRTC reports 7 cases of COVID-19 since last Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced two more employee cases of COVID-19 today, meaning the transit authority has had seven workforce members test positive for the virus since last Monday.
GRTC said the 45th employee to test postive for the virus was last at work on Dec. 15 and has no public-facing duties. They are currently quaratined at home.
The 46th GRTC employee to test positive was last at work on Dec. 30, and had public facing duties. This employee is currently quarantining at home.
The transit authority said the two cases are unrelated.
