GRTC reports another COVID-19 case, bringing total to 53

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) is reporting another employee that has tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases within the bus system to 53.

The employee was reportedly last at GRTC on January 25. Currently, the bus transit company has seven active cases — all who are recovering at home.

As positive cases are identified, GRTC said they follow guidance by the Virginia Department of Health to notify those who may have been in close contact.

GRTC hosts periodic on-site, free COVID-19 testing events for staff. Click here for the latest GRTC updates.