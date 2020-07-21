GRTC reports first new COVID-19 cases in a month

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced Tuesday two more employees tested positive for COVID-19– the first new cases in more than five weeks.

This brings the number of GRTC employees who have tested positive for novel coronavirus up to 16.

GRTC said it held a free on-site testing event for employees on Friday, July 17, conducted by SecureHealth. The organization said they found out the results Monday afternoon and only two employees out of 78 tested positive.

The 15th employee to test positive was last on duty on July 20, and has seen been quarantined from GRTC with mild symptoms. The 16th employee was a contractor with GRTC who was last on duty on July 20, and remains in quarantine without symptoms.

The organization said it is holding another testing event on Thursday, July 23, and they will continue to have repeated testing events during the outbreak to help with early detection of the virus.

You can find more information about GRTC’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak here.

LATEST HEADLINES: