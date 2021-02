RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC reported on Wednesday one new case of COVID-19 among its workforce.

This becomes the transit systems 58th employee to test positive for the coronavirus. The employee worked last on Jan. 28 and had no public-facing duties. The employee is now quarantined at home.

There are currently six active cases of COVID-19 within GRTC.

GRTC said they will continue to host periodic on-site free COVID-19 testing events for staff.