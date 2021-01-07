GRTC reports one new employee case of COVID-19; 12 workers now on leave

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced another new employee case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This employee was last at work on Dec. 22, according to GRTC. They added this employee had no public facing duties and is now quarantined at home. The transit authority said this case is unrelated to any other GRTC cases or “work-related activities.”

There are now 12 employees and contractors on leave because of the virus, one of which has been hospitalized.

GRTC said they will continue to host periodic on-site, free COVID-19 testing events for staff. The next testing event is on Jan. 14.