GRTC reports one new employee case of COVID-19; 12 workers now on leave

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced another new employee case of COVID-19 on Thursday.
This employee was last at work on Dec. 22, according to GRTC. They added this employee had no public facing duties and is now quarantined at home. The transit authority said this case is unrelated to any other GRTC cases or “work-related activities.”
There are now 12 employees and contractors on leave because of the virus, one of which has been hospitalized.
GRTC said they will continue to host periodic on-site, free COVID-19 testing events for staff. The next testing event is on Jan. 14.
- Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 7, 2021
- Syvie Roberton's mother says that her daughter was 'absolutely terrified' of the virus and her fear intensified when she was assigned to the COVID-19 ward at a long-term care facility in Hopewell, but she always showed up for work.
- The Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) has begun administering COVID-19 vaccines to veterans.
- Right now, there are no statewide residency requirements to receive a coronavirus vaccine through the Florida Department of Health. And not everyone thinks that's fair.
- From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public has relied on pulmonologists, epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists to help navigate the novel coronavirus.
- As U.S. health officials try to get COVID-19 vaccines to people more quickly, it’s already time for some people to get their second shots.
- In an effort to speed up vaccinations across the state, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced this week that dentists are now cleared to administer COVID-19.
- Coronavirus update: Over 5,300 new cases reported Wednesday, Gov. Northam to give first update of 2021The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,387 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 377,300. Virginia's positivity rate remains high at 16.7 percent.
- Texas trauma surgeon Dr. Brittany Bankhead-Kendall, who has used her social media platform during the pandemic to give insight into what is happening behind-the-scenes with patients and COVID-19 units across the country, shared her experience with NewsNation. When it comes to COVID-19 patients — even those who have been given the all clear — she […]
- A hospital in Northern California quickly vaccinated 850 people after a freezer that was holding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines failed, prompting officials to do an emergency distribution of the vaccines before they spoiled.