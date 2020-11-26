GRTC reports second new employee case of COVID-19 this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GTC has reported its second new employee case of COVID-19 this week.

The transit authority made this announcement on Thursday, saying the employee had public facing duties and was last at work on Nov. 25. The employee is currently quarantining at home with mild symptoms.

This is GRTC’s 27th case of the virus and the 24th employee to test positive for the virus.

Earlier this week, another employee who tested positive for the virus went into quarantine.

The transit company continues to host periodic on-site COVID-19 testing events for staff.

