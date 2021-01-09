GRTC reports two new employee case of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced two additional employee cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
GRTC said the 48th employee to test positive for the virus was last at work on Jan. 8. The employee has public-facing duties and is quarantined at home.
GRTC also said the 49th employee to test positive for the virus was last at work on January 6. The employee has no public-facing duties and is quarantined at home.
There are currently 14 active cases within the company.
GRTC said they will continue to host periodic on-site, free COVID-19 testing events for staff. The next testing event is on Jan. 14.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 9, 2021: The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,798 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 393,715. The death toll is now at 5,381. Virginia’s positivity rate is high at 16.7 percent. According to […]
- As of this week, all grocery workers will be included in the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia. The state first toyed the idea of only vaccinating high risk grocery workers but has since changed course.
- Citrus County, Florida, started distributing coronavirus vaccines to seniors 65 and older on a first-come, first-serve basis Thursday morning. Many seniors, however, arrived the night before and spent the night in their cars to make sure they had a place in line.
- According to Henrico County Government, more than 13,000 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) events, hospitals, or long-term care facilities.
- President-elect Joe Biden will release most available COVID-19 vaccine doses to speed delivery to more people, a reversal of the Trump administration policy, his office said Friday.
- Healthcare workers at 4 Virginia Department of Corrections sites get access to Moderna COVID-19 vaccineFour Virginia Department of Corrections facilities have received their first shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 8, 2021: The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,238 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 387,917. The death toll is now at 5,312. Virginia’s positivity rate is high at 16.7 percent. According to […]
- Richmond Mayor Stoney provides COVID-19 update, RPS Superintendent Kamras weighs year-round school scheduleOver the last week, the City of Richmond has recorded an average of 120 Coronavirus cases a day. According to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, the Richmond City Health District has reported 9,999 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. 101 Richmond residents have lost their lives after suffering complications from the virus.
- Vaccinations have started at the Hampton VA Medical Center.
- GRTC announced another new employee case of COVID-19 on Thursday. There are now 12 employees and contractors on leave because of the virus, one of which has been hospitalized.