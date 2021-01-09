GRTC reports two new employee case of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced two additional employee cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

GRTC said the 48th employee to test positive for the virus was last at work on Jan. 8. The employee has public-facing duties and is quarantined at home.

GRTC also said the 49th employee to test positive for the virus was last at work on January 6. The employee has no public-facing duties and is quarantined at home.

There are currently 14 active cases within the company.

GRTC said they will continue to host periodic on-site, free COVID-19 testing events for staff. The next testing event is on Jan. 14.