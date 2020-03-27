Hanover daycare worker tests positive for coronavirus

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A daycare worker at Bundle of Joy Child Development Center in Atlee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, the daycare aid they were notified by the Virginia Department of Health on Thursday that one of their staff members had tested positive for coronavirus.

We have personally spoken with our families and are working closely with the Hanover County Health Department as they monitor those individuals who came in close contact with this staff member.” Bundle of Joy Development Center

The daycare said they have been following recommendations by the VDH and CDC. They also reduced the number of students and staff in a classroom and on the playgrounds following Gov. Northam’s recommendation on March 17.

The center will be closed for two weeks to give staff the time to self-quarantine. They will reopen on Monday, April 13.

Stay with 8News for updates.