Hanover, Hopewell to offer vaccines at school clinics

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Schools in Hanover and Hopewell will host vaccine clinics, following emergency authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year-olds.

Hanover

Hanover will offer three dates and locations for parents to bring their children in for the vaccine. Parents must register for an appointment online ahead of time, and complete a permission form, either ahead of time or at the appointment.

The vaccine clinics will be offered at the following times and locations:

  • Monday, Nov. 8 at Laurel Meadow Elementary School from 4-7 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 12 at Oak Knoll Middle School from 1:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 15 at South Anna Elementary School from 4-7 p.m.

Hopewell

Hopewell will host a vaccine clinic at Hopewell High School on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The clinic will be open from 5-7 p.m., and in addition to vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds, the clinic will offer shots for older students, families and staff.

A consent form must be filled out before the vaccine clinic, which can be found here or you can register online using the link on the flier below.

