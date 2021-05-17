Hanover middle schools to host vaccine clinics

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it’s being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County middle schools are hosting vaccine clinics for district students.

Each school will hold a daytime and nighttime clinic.

The FDA recently authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for use in children as young as 12.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events