Have you recovered from COVID-19?VCU Health needs your plasma to save lives

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Medical Center is asking those who have recovered from the novel coronavirus to donate antibody-rich plasma.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a plasma donor “must have recovered from and tested negative for COVID-19 or have been asymptomatic for 28 days, and must otherwise be healthy,” VCU Health said.

The medical center was approved by Mayo Clinic’s Expanded Access Program to administer antibody-rich convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19. In a release, VCU Health said they are getting ready to give convalescent plasma to a COVID-19-positive patient this week.

“Patients are transfused with the donor’s plasma in hopes that it will help the patient’s own immune system attack the virus and help the patient recover faster. The targeted antibodies could help boost the immune system of someone fighting COVID-19 until their body can produce antibodies on its own,” Infectious Diseases Specialist Jeffrey Donowitz, M.D. said.

According to VCU Health, convalescent plasma is not new treatment therapy.

“It was used during the 1918 flu pandemic, to treat measles in the 1930s and recently to treat Ebola, SARS and H1N1, also known as swine influenza,” VCU Health said.

The director of VCU Health’s Infection Prevention Program said that if the plasma proves to be effective in COVID-19-positive patients it could save lives.

If you would like to donate, you can join a confidential COVID-19 registry to donate plasma. The hospital will then contact you for blood donations.

The American Red Cross will screen and collect the plasma, according to VCU Medical. The antibodies donated will then be used to help treat patients with severe cases of COVID-19.