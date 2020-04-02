HCA cutting hours, giving partial pay to some employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the nation’s biggest health care providers — HCA Healthcare — has announced it will reduce the number of hours for many staff members.

“HCA Virginia facilities have experienced a decrease in surgery and outpatient volume as a result of COVID-19,” HCA Healthcare said in a release. This has led to the reduction of many staff members.

Staff members with reduced hours are being asked to work in clinical facilities. If they cannot be redeployed they will receive 70 percent of base pay for up to seven weeks.

We want them to know that we will care like family, and stand with them. If we are to emerge stronger, more resilient and more capable to meet our nation’s healthcare challenges, we recognize that this cannot happen without supporting all of our colleagues in these trying times.” HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare said they have measures in place to care for their employees.

For those who are working in patient facilities and are quarantined, HCA Virginia said they will pay them for scheduled hours reguardless of where the exposure took place. Those who do not work in a patient facility but are quarentined because of CDC guidelines, will recieve short-term disability.

HCA said they are providing scrub laundering for those who care for COVID-19 patients. They are also working with hotels to get COVID-19 caregivers free housing.