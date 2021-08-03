HCA hospitals reinstate visitor restrictions

FILE – In this May 3, 2021, file photo, Hennepin County Medical Center patient John Grubb, of St. Michael, hugs and says goodbye to several of his caregivers as his wife, Kelly, lower right, looks on before he is discharged from the hospital in Minneapolis, after spending 81 days on the ECMO heart-lung bypass machine, which has been the treatment of last resort in COVID-19 care. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In response to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, HCA hospitals are reinstating restrictions for visitors.

Each hospital is setting a specific set of guidelines but general patients will only be allowed one visitor at a time. This also impacts pediatric patients who will be allowed one visitor at a time during the day and one legal guardian will be permitted to stay with them overnight.

As for COVID-19 patients, they will not be allowed to have any visitors during their treatment.

Specific guidelines for each HCA hospital in Virginia are available on the HCA website.