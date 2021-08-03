HCA hospitals reinstate visitor restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In response to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, HCA hospitals are reinstating restrictions for visitors.
Each hospital is setting a specific set of guidelines but general patients will only be allowed one visitor at a time. This also impacts pediatric patients who will be allowed one visitor at a time during the day and one legal guardian will be permitted to stay with them overnight.
As for COVID-19 patients, they will not be allowed to have any visitors during their treatment.
Specific guidelines for each HCA hospital in Virginia are available on the HCA website.