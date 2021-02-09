Health departments within Crater Health District open vaccine call centers

Registered Pharmacist Ken Ramey with CVS, prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. A federal government study last fall found that an average of one death occurred among every five assisted living facility residents with COVID-19 in states that offered data. That compares with one death among every 40 people with the virus in the general population. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Residents living within the Crater Health District will now be able to call in to a vaccine call center at their local health department to express their interest in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Call centers for Dinwiddie, Emporia, Greensville, Prince George, Sussex, Surry and Hopewell will open tomorrow. The Petersburg call center will open on Feb. 17.

These call centers will help up the health district’s capacity to get people on the waitlist to receive their vaccine. After an individual gets in touch with the call center, the Virginia Department of Health will follow up with them to schedule a vaccination appointment.

There is no exact timeline for when someone will hear back from VDH, residents will be made aware of appointment openings once a person is eligible and enough vaccines are made available.

“Crater Health District appreciates the partnership and resources that local city and county officials have provided to establish District Call Centers. Call volumes at CHD are extremely high and the district call centers are a way to continue to meet high public demand,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “ The centers provide much needed support pre-registering individuals on the waitlist and keeping them informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Residents of these areas can call the following numbers:

Dinwiddie, Emporia, Greensville: 804-469-1050

Prince George, Sussex, Surry: 804-722-8799

Hopewell: 804-541-2391

Petersburg: 804-733-2550

General questions about COVID-19 and testing can be directed to the Crater Health District Call Center at 804-862-8989.