Health experts break down how to safely take a road trip amid coronavirus

WRIC – If you plan on taking a road trip soon, you’re not alone! AAA predicts Americans will take 700 million trips this summer, but how do you do it safely during a pandemic?

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta breaks down how to safely take a road trip:

If your trip requires more than a one night’s stay a hotel, it may be best to fly.

Driving may be the better option as it offers more flexibility. Drivers can control what they touch, who they come in contact with and how many stops to make.

Experts say to pay attention to where you’re headed. Some states, like Maine and New Mexico, have quarantine orders that require anyone who visits stay in quarantine for 14 days.

It’s best to have a ‘go bag’ ready with wipes, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

Keeping your car window open at least three inches can prevent accumulation of the virus inside your car.

If you’re traveling in a car with family, you should be okay without a mask. If your travel partners are non-family, a mask may be the better option.

