Health experts break down how to safely take a road trip amid coronavirus

WRIC – If you plan on taking a road trip soon, you’re not alone! AAA predicts Americans will take 700 million trips this summer, but how do you do it safely during a pandemic?
CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta breaks down how to safely take a road trip:
- If your trip requires more than a one night’s stay a hotel, it may be best to fly.
- Driving may be the better option as it offers more flexibility. Drivers can control what they touch, who they come in contact with and how many stops to make.
- Experts say to pay attention to where you’re headed. Some states, like Maine and New Mexico, have quarantine orders that require anyone who visits stay in quarantine for 14 days.
- It’s best to have a ‘go bag’ ready with wipes, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.
- Keeping your car window open at least three inches can prevent accumulation of the virus inside your car.
- If you’re traveling in a car with family, you should be okay without a mask. If your travel partners are non-family, a mask may be the better option.
