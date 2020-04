SPOTSYSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — Hospital staff at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center celebrated with balloons and posters as the first person to be admitted with coronavirus was discharged.

Staff cheered for the man as he walked out of the hospital.

In Virginia, the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow as the days go by. The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,706 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday. 41 people have died.

