Henrico County leads Virginia in COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per 100,000 residents

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After the massive COVID-19 vaccination event at Richmond Raceway this past weekend, Henrico County now leads the commonwealth in COVID-19 vaccine doses given per 100,000 residents, according to Virginia Department of Health officials.

On Tuesday, the Henrico County Board of Supervisors met to host a virtual meeting to allow the public to listen for updates and have the opportunity to ask questions directly to supervisors and members of the Virginia Department of Health.

This past Saturday alone, nearly 5,000 residents were vaccinated at Richmond Raceway.

The event saw over 8,000 citizens aged 75+ receive the vaccine from Henrico, Richmond, Goochland, Chickahominy and Chesterfield health districts from Saturday, Jan. 30, through Monday, Feb. 1.

Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said the county has lost 340 residents to COVID-19 and vaccination events like this past weekend help put an end to further losses of loved ones.

According to Dr. Danny Avula, there have been 873,468 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Virginia, with 9% of the population vaccinated with the first dose.

Virginia Department of Health has recorded 35,880 average doses per day in the commonwealth.

Dr. Avula mentioned Governor Ralph Northam’s goal of 50,000 vaccines per day, which Virginia health districts have averaged over the course of the last four days.

“We have the capacity, just not enough vaccines,” Avula said. “But where we are now is a far cry from where we were a week ago.”

Avula added people qualifying in phases 1a and 1b constitute about 50% of the state with the commonwealth averaging about 105,000 vaccines per week statewide.

The virtual board meeting answered questions regarding vaccines for people who are 65 years or older as opposed to the current age of 75 or older.

Amy Popovich of the Virginia Department of Health said those 65 years or older or people aged 16 to 65 with underlying health conditions were initially in Virginia’s plans to be included in the latest round of vaccines, but the federal government changed the allocation of doses the commonwealth would receive — resulting in VDH having to minimize the groups in Phase 1b who would be able to receive the vaccine.

RHHD has also received 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine interest forms from Phase 1b alone, according to Popovich.

Henrico County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Schmitt asked Popovich what the window is like for people who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are waiting to receive their second.

The Virginia Department of Health lists Pfizer with 21 days between doses and Moderna with 28 days between doses.

However, if you are not able to get that dose right on time, Popovich said there is a period of time after your 21 or 28-day window to get the second dose.

While it is ideal for one to receive the vaccine in the correct window, you are able to receive the second dose of the vaccine in a 42-day window and still be considered safe.

Side effects, according to VDH include; fever, headache, body aches, tiredness and/or a sore arm where the injection occurred.

