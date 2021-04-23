Henrico County to offer walk-up COVID vaccines to refugees, immigrants and minorities on Sunday

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Refugees, immigrants and minorities will be to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a walk-up event in Henrico this weekend.

The vaccination event — planned for Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — will be walk-up online. Vaccines will only be distributed to people belonging to one of those categories.

Local organizations including the Asian and Latino Solidarity Alliance of Central Virginia are using this event to help to get vaccines to those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The event is scheduled for Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway. Vaccines will be first-come, first-served.

