Henrico County vaccinates 150,000 at Richmond Raceway: walk-ups now allowed for Pfizer shot

1,000 patients were preregistered for the Richmond Raceway’s first official walk-up clinic Friday.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The vaccination clinic at the Richmond Raceway administered its 150,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Just last month, the county hit the 100,000 vaccine milestone.

The remaining dates for vaccinations at Richmond Raceway are as follows:

May 5

May 11

May 12

May 19

May 20

May 26

May 27

Those dates are available for walk-ups and anyone who makes an appointment. Pfizer shots will be administered at those clinics and all of them will receive patients from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We still hope to reach members of our community that have not received a vaccination,” Jackson Baynard of Henrico County Emergency Management said. “We are hoping that having a walk-up option helps eliminate any barriers for people wanting the vaccine.”