Henrico County vaccinates 150,000 at Richmond Raceway: walk-ups now allowed for Pfizer shot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The vaccination clinic at the Richmond Raceway administered its 150,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
Just last month, the county hit the 100,000 vaccine milestone.
The remaining dates for vaccinations at Richmond Raceway are as follows:
- May 5
- May 11
- May 12
- May 19
- May 20
- May 26
- May 27
Those dates are available for walk-ups and anyone who makes an appointment. Pfizer shots will be administered at those clinics and all of them will receive patients from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We still hope to reach members of our community that have not received a vaccination,” Jackson Baynard of Henrico County Emergency Management said. “We are hoping that having a walk-up option helps eliminate any barriers for people wanting the vaccine.”