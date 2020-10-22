Henrico Health Dept. investigating cluster of COVID-19 cases at JJ’s Grille music event

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Health Department (HCHD) is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 infections associated with a live music event at a local restaurant.

According to a release, the event in question took place on Friday, Oct. 9 at JJ’s Grille on Staples Mill Road. HCHD says those in attendance might have been exposed to the virus.

HCHD is reportedly working closely with JJ’s Grille to evaluate whether potential coronavirus exposures beyond Oct. 9 may have happened.

In the meantime, the department recommends that anyone in attendance at the live music event immediately self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, and consider being tested for the virus. Individuals in self-quarantine should stay home, avoid having guests visit them, not share items like towels and plates, stay at least six feet away from others, and wear a mask when around people who have not had the same exposure.