Henrico leaders begging the state to upgrade its Raceway vaccination site: ‘Give us the shots. Period.’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico officials fear the county could fall behind in vaccinations if the state doesn’t step up. The board of supervisors is “begging” Virginia leaders for more doses.

Localities have been fighting for more vaccine since it became available. However, out of Virginia’s most populous areas, data shows Henrico county is leading them all — when looking at the rate per 100,000 people with at least one shot.

That’s why members on the board of supervisors said the state needs to give them more shots. Several county leaders unloaded frustration after getting a vaccine update at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.

“I’m here tonight to speak in a public forum to beg for shots,” said Henrico county’s deputy manager of public safety Tony McDowell.

“Tony, you need our help,” said supervisor Tyrone E. Nelson of the Varina district, “So tell us what to do.”

McDowell said the number of first doses given to the Richmond Raceway vaccination site is decreasing. “We can’t take less. We need more because we got the capacity,” Nelson said.

McDowell said the state is prioritizing its doses for the new FEMA-funded Community Vaccination Centers (CVC), like the one that recently opened at VSU.

The board of supervisors directed McDowell and the county manager to take action. They want the state to classify the raceway site as a Regional Vaccination Center. McDowell said it would begin to serve more than just Richmond and Henrico and would give the raceway a larger, committed number of new doses.

‘We have the proven capability, and we’ve shown this over and over again, to provide as many as 700 vaccinations per hour,” he said. The site has vaccinated up to 7,000 people in one day.

That’s more shots per hour and per day than the new CVC’s say they’ve been administering. The CVC at VSU, for example, said they have the capacity to give up to 6,000 doses out in one day.

However, the raceway is getting far fewer first doses than the CVC’s, according to Richmond and Henrico health officials on Thursday. The district’s vaccination head Amy Popovich said Richmond and Henrico are currently getting roughly 12,000 doses a week. Those doses are spread out among all of the river city’s mass vaccination sites, pharmacies, and health care centers giving the vaccine out.

Four CVCs – in Petersburg, Prince William, Danville and Portsmouth recently opened, funded by FEMA and manned by contractors. Each is receiving as many as 18,000 weekly doses, according to McDowell.

The supervisors said right now, the state isn’t taking advantage of a valuable resource. “We’re paying for it. So if the state wants to make a quick impact for commonwealth of Virginia residents, and I hope they’re hearing this, use the infrastructure that already exists,” said Daniel Schmitt, of the Brookland district.

McDowell and members of the Board said they fear if things don’t change, Richmond and Henrico could fall behind.

“We have shown we can do it. We have the capability to do it. We’re not asking for state funds to do it. Give us the shots. Period,” said Thomas Branin, of the Three Chopt district.

On Thursday evening, the state’s vaccination coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, told 8News he will be meeting with members of the board about this next week. He didn’t immediately comment any further.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.