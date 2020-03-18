Henrico nonprofit delivering meals to seniors with virus concerns

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Way, a nonprofit in Henrico County, is packing meals for low income seniors who can’t get to the store themselves. A selfless act of kindness for some of the most vulnerable in a world dominated by COVID-19.

The director of The Way, Brian Purcell, spoke with 8News on Wednesday about their efforts to help those in need.

“My hope is to continue paying it forward and to help the next generation of elderly people,” Purcell said. “We call it prepare food for you.”

It’s $6 for a bag with 10 to 12 meals inside, all made to order.

“You have to check on the sheet to make sure they’re not allergic to anything, find out what they don’t like,” volunteer Wanda Jones told 8News.

Gov. Ralph Northam has warned Virginians 65 and older to stay inside.

“We’re delivering even more food to the ones that are afraid to come out or being told not to come out,” Purcell explained.

Purcell delivered 40 bags of food Wednesday for dozens of seniors at the Imperial Plaza assisted living facility in Richmond.

“I’m the only one that’s delivering,” he told 8News. “When we go to the communities we keep a safe distance.”

You can help too. Purcell says they are overwhelmed with calls and can’t get everywhere. They rely completely on food donations, monetary donations and volunteers.

“We’re in a place right now where they’re not able to really do for themselves and we need to really give them the attention that they gave to us when we were younger,” Purcell told 8News.

To get involved, call 804-737-3300 to reach Brian Purcell at The Way.

