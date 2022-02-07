Henrico parents torn over school mask mandate

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Monday was the first day of class since Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) announced its universal mask mandate would remain in place.

A letter was sent out to the school community on Friday, notifying students, staff and families of the latest information regarding the school division’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies, after a judge in Arlington Circuit Court decided to temporarily block Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order making masks optional in schools.

But parents in Henrico County remain torn on how to best protect their children from the virus.

“My kids want to be in school. They want to be around their friends,” Tyrone Nelson, who also serves on Henrico County’s Board of Supervisors, told 8News. “But they don’t want to be in unsafe conditions.”

Nelson has two high-school-aged students in the division.

Meanwhile, Rachael Kulak said only one of her three school-aged children attends Henrico County Public Schools.

“It was a few things. I do think masks made things complicated,” she said. “My youngest referred to it as a muzzle. My youngest would also come home with some headaches she doesn’t usually get. So we were trying to figure out, was it the mask?”

Kulak has a junior in high school at HCPS. She said that after she received word from the school division about universal masking, she contacted her son’s school.

“We informed the county and the school that we would be sending my son unmasked, as is our right as a parent, and we expect that he’ll be able to be in the classroom learning,” Kulak said. “The new VDH [Virginia Department of Health] guidelines clearly state that teachers have no need to treat an unmasked student any differently, and so it’s frustrating and disheartening, and the worst is the students are caught in the middle.”

An HCPS spokesperson told 8News on Monday that if a student comes to class without a face covering, a teacher may offer the student a mask from the school’s own supply. If the student refuses to wear a mask, teachers have been instructed to contact a school administrator, who would then speak with the student’s parent or guardian. While students could face disciplinary action for disruption of the school day, the spokesperson said that it is the school division’s ultimate goal to have students learning in the classrooms.

When she spoke with 8News Monday afternoon, Kulak said that her son had not communicated that there were any issues during the school day stemming from him not wearing a mask.

“I think the general feeling is that it depends on the teacher, if they’ll accept the mask under the chin or not,” she said. “It’s become a real distraction from learning at the school.”

Nelson concurred that the years of educating in a pandemic has taken a toll on students.

“I can’t imagine what my high school career would’ve been like, living under those conditions,” he said. “I hope that we don’t have another time like this in their lifetime, where they have to live through this.”

At the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year, Nelson said his children had the option to return to school in-person or utilize virtual learning options.

“They wanted to go back. But both of them are concerned,” he said. “They don’t want to be around kids that are unmasked, and they feel safe at school now — kids, masks. Administrators are serious about making sure that the kids keep the masks above their nose, et cetera.”

Nelson argued that with COVID-19 transmission rates still high throughout Virginia, it is too soon to allow unmasking.

“I want my kids to be safe, and even if it doesn’t impact them in a really bad way, they have grandparents,” he said. “They’re around other people who may be impacted if they’re passing or a carrier of COVID. So I think we need to wait. I think we need to wait before we unmask our kids.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. But universal indoor masking by all students ages 2 and older, staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools is still recommended, regardless of vaccination status.

But Kulak noted that there are other ways to protect those in schools from transmitting COVID-19, pointing to ventilation systems, especially in HCPS’ newer buildings.

“This governor has just as much authority as the last governor to get out there and make directives, and our children need to be in the classroom learning,” she said. “If you want to mask your child, you’re going to get no judgement from me because the point is that each parent is just trying to do what’s best for their own family.”

The latest guidance from the CDC emphasizes implementing layered prevention strategies to protect students, teachers, staff, visitors and other members of their households.

Moreover, a recently released study, published by the CDC, on the effectiveness of face mask or respirator use in indoor public settings showed that consistent usage was associated with lower odds of a COVID-19 test result, with N95/KN95 respirators proving to be most effective. But this study did not account for the efficacy of individuals around those who were studied wearing face masks.

“I’m supportive of the School Board’s decision,” Nelson said. “I’m still concerned about COVID, and although the numbers are decreasing, percentage-wise, [there’s] a lot of COVID that’s being passed around.”

According to VDH data as of Feb. 7, Henrico County’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 17.3%. That was slightly lower than the 18.6% positivity rate throughout Central Virginia.

Additional data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) showed that the commonwealth’s daily COVID-19 hospitalizations reached their highest peak at any point over the course of the pandemic at the end of Jan. 2022. Since then, the number of daily hospitalizations due to coronavirus have begun to decline.

“We’re not asking for masks to be gone, and if that is something that you feel comfortable doing with your children and you feel that that’s going to give you an extra layer of protection, then do it,” Kulak said. “Our kids should not have to go to school and be fearful of retaliation from their administrators and their teachers.”