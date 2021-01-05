Here’s a breakdown of hospitals across Central Virginia that are changing their visitor policies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, a number of hospitals across Central Virginia are changing their visitor policies to try and slow the spread.

VCU Health announced changes to the emergency department that take effect January 5, 2021.

As of January 5, visitors will not be allowed in the adult emergency department except:

Visitors for patients who are unable to give their history, chief complaint or demographics due to altered mental status (AMS), developmental disability, or cognitive impairment due to disease process or brain injury.

End-of-life situations as determined by the health care team.

All visitors must be 18 years or older. All visitors will be screened and required to wear masks.

Children are allowed two adult visitors during the emergency department stay.

HCA Virginia also announced adjustments to their policies.

These policies went into effect over the weekend and include:

No visitors in the ER except adult guardian for pediatric patients

One adult visitors is allowed for laboring mothers during her stay

Mother-baby patients are allowed one adult visitor per day

Overnight visitors will only be allowed for pediatric patients and cut off at one legal guardian (this excludes NICU and c-section moms)

One adult visitor per day is allowed for pediatric patients (ages 16 and older)

Chippenham Hospital, Johnston Willis Hospital, John Randolph Medical Center, Swift Creek ER and TriCities ER currently have the changes in effect.

Officials are asking everyone else to delay their visit at this time.