Here’s a breakdown of hospitals across Central Virginia that are changing their visitor policies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, a number of hospitals across Central Virginia are changing their visitor policies to try and slow the spread.
VCU Health announced changes to the emergency department that take effect January 5, 2021.
As of January 5, visitors will not be allowed in the adult emergency department except:
- Visitors for patients who are unable to give their history, chief complaint or demographics due to altered mental status (AMS), developmental disability, or cognitive impairment due to disease process or brain injury.
- End-of-life situations as determined by the health care team.
All visitors must be 18 years or older. All visitors will be screened and required to wear masks.
Children are allowed two adult visitors during the emergency department stay.
HCA Virginia also announced adjustments to their policies.
These policies went into effect over the weekend and include:
- No visitors in the ER except adult guardian for pediatric patients
- One adult visitors is allowed for laboring mothers during her stay
- Mother-baby patients are allowed one adult visitor per day
- Overnight visitors will only be allowed for pediatric patients and cut off at one legal guardian (this excludes NICU and c-section moms)
- One adult visitor per day is allowed for pediatric patients (ages 16 and older)
Chippenham Hospital, Johnston Willis Hospital, John Randolph Medical Center, Swift Creek ER and TriCities ER currently have the changes in effect.
Officials are asking everyone else to delay their visit at this time.
- A Wisconsin pharmacist told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he felt the shots weren’t safe, a prosecutor said Monday.
- A Florida state lawmaker is calling for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago to be shut down after he says the venue violated the county's mask order during a New Years Eve party attended by Donald Trump Jr.
- GRTC announced two more employee cases of COVID-19 today, meaning the transit authority has had seven workforce members test positive for the virus since last Monday.
- An employee working in the emergency department at San Jose Medical Center has died due to COVID-19 complications after an outbreak at the California hospital, a representative said.
- The Augusta Correctional Center currently has 122 inmates battling COVID-19 at the prison. Over the weekend, one inmate at Augusta passed away due to complications from the virus.
- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says his state has found its first case of the "UK" strain of the coronavirus, raising concerns about threats to hospital capacity should it spread rapidly in the state.
- Virginia's Attorney General Mark Herring has issued a consumer alert for Virginians urging them to be wary of scammers who are looking to take advantage of the $600 federal relief payments.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown for England until at least mid-February to combat a fast-spreading new version of the coronavirus.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with other health experts, will participate in a special virtual event this Friday discussing the facts and myths about the COVID-19 vaccine's distribution in Virginia.
