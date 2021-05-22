Here’s a breakdown of vaccination rates by locality in Central Virginia

FILE – In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Kendria Brown, a nurse with DC health, vaccinates a woman with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at The REACH at the Kennedy Center in Washington. From South Carolina to Washington, states are requesting the Biden administration send them only a fraction of what’s been allocated to them. The turned-down vaccines amount to hundreds of thousands of doses this week alone, providing a stark illustration of the problem of vaccine hesitancy in the U.S. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is administering nearly 50,014 COVID-19 vaccines daily. In the state, nearly 53% of adults are fully vaccinated.

According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, local health departments and pharmacies have administered over 3 million vaccines in the state. In total, over 7.8 million vaccines have been administered.

Across the board, the state is making good progress. Counties and cities for the most part have between 30 and 35% of their population fully vaccinated. At this time last year, Virginia was facing an uprise of COVID-19 cases, but now daily cases are declining while vaccinations remain steady.

In Central Virginia, vaccines are making it into arms. Here is the latest percent of population fully vaccinated by locality:

Charles City County : 42.7%

: 42.7% Chesterfield County : 39.4%

: 39.4% City of Colonial Heights : 32.6%

: 32.6% City of Hopewell : 26%

: 26% City of Petersburg: 28.4%

28.4% City of Richmond : 34%

: 34% Dinwiddie County: 29.4%

29.4% Goochland County : 51.2%

: 51.2% Hanover County : 45.2%

: 45.2% Henrico County : 41.8%

: 41.8% New Kent County : 39.1%

: 39.1% Powhatan County: 36.0%

Overall, Virginia is on its way to reaching President Joe Biden’s summer goal of getting 70% of people vaccinated with their first dose. In order for this to happen 343,000 Virginians would need to get their dose between now and then to reach that goal.

To reach the goal, the state would need to get around 8,000 shots into arms each day and right now about 20,000 people receive their first dose each day.