Here’s a closer look at COVID-19 vaccine facts

(NEXSTAR/KNWA/KFTA) — “This pandemic is not under control.”
That’s according to Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. José Romero, who did not mince words at a COVID-19 briefing this week.
Even with a vaccine in place, it is important for people to continue to follow health recommendations, including wearing a mask, handwashing and social distancing.
The first U.S. doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is for those 16 years and older, were administered Monday, allowing hundreds of thousands of people, mostly health care workers, to be vaccinated already this week. Assuming Moderna gets federal authorization for its vaccine, which is for ages 18 years and older, the pace is expected to increase next week.
Romero said those who get vaccinated can expect fever, swelling of the arm and soreness. Here are some other vaccination facts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- COVID-19 vaccines will not give you COVID-19.
- COVID-19 vaccines will not cause you to test positive on COVID-19 viral tests.
- People who have gotten sick with COVID-19 may still benefit from getting vaccinated.
- Getting vaccinated can help prevent getting sick with COVID-19.
- Receiving an mRNA vaccine will not alter your DNA.
The limited doses of Pfizer’s vaccine are going to the most vulnerable first — health care workers and nursing home residents. Some top U.S. government officials will also be vaccinated in the first wave, according to the National Security Council.
Health officials are still working out who will get vaccinated next, but it could include people 65 and older, teachers, police and workers in other essential fields and those with health conditions that make them more susceptible to complications.
Romero said when it comes to vaccinations, safety has never been compromised.
“Development and safety have been paramount [by the] pharmaceutical companies, Food and Drug Administration and CDC,” he said.
Romero also recommended that people reassess holiday plans this year and follow the CDC recommendation of “no non-essential travel even within the state.”
He also advised that people limit the individuals with whom they congregate, including family members. And for all indoor activities, he said, people should wear a mask even if they know the individual’s home they’re visiting.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
- Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. José Romero did not mince words at Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing, "this pandemic is not under control."
- Trucks and planes loaded with doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine are expected on Sunday to leave warehouses en route for healthcare facilities around the United States in a push to distribute the second approved COVID-19 vaccine.
- Workers on Sunday began packaging shipments of the second COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S., a desperately needed boost to efforts to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.
- LOS ANGELES (AP) — California hospitals are battling to find beds to house patients amid fears the explosion of coronavirus cases will exhaust staffing resources. As of Saturday, nearly 17,400 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections — more than double the previous peak reached in July — and a state model that […]
- A fraction of recovered COVID-19 patients are struggling with a long-lasting side effect that prevents them from enjoying common foods.
- As cases of COVID-19 continue to surge, Washington, D.C. is banning indoor dining for the next few weeks.
- "I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity and he is good to go!" Dr. Fauci said
- First, Theresa Pirozzi’s 85-year-old dad got sick and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Days later, her mom was so weak she could barely walk. Now, instead of getting ready for Christmas, Pirozzi is anxiously awaiting updates from the hospital where both of her parents are in intensive care with the coronavirus.
- The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines across the United States apologized on Saturday for “miscommunication” with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution.
- SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Denver's mayor flies to Mississippi to spend Thanksgiving with his family — after urging others to stay home. He later says he was thinking with “my heart and not my head." A Pennsylvania mayor bans indoor dining, then eats at a restaurant in Maryland. The governor of Rhode Island is photographed […]