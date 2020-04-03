Here’s what Kroger is doing to protect employees, shoppers

FILE – In this June 15, 2017, file photo, bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., sit inside this shopping cart. A group of Instacart workers are organizing a strike across the U.S. starting Monday, March 30, 2020, to demand more pay and protection as they struggle to meet a surge in demand for grocery deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic. It was unclear how many of Instacart’s shoppers – most of whom work as independent contractors – would join the strike. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

(NEXSTAR) — Kroger has announced several measures it will be taking to protect employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, Kroger said they are installing plexiglass partitions at many cash registers as a means to promote social distancing. Floor decals will also be installed to promote physical distancing at checklanes and other counters.

Kroger is encouraging shoppers to use pickup and delivery services. Pick up is now free!

Earlier this week, the grocery store chain also announced their “Hero Bonus” — a $2 premium above their standard base rate of pay, applied to hours worked March 29 through April 18.