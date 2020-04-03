Here’s what Kroger is doing to protect employees, shoppers

(NEXSTAR) — Kroger has announced several measures it will be taking to protect employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, Kroger said they are installing plexiglass partitions at many cash registers as a means to promote social distancing. Floor decals will also be installed to promote physical distancing at checklanes and other counters.
Kroger is encouraging shoppers to use pickup and delivery services. Pick up is now free!
Earlier this week, the grocery store chain also announced their “Hero Bonus” — a $2 premium above their standard base rate of pay, applied to hours worked March 29 through April 18.