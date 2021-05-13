Here’s what Virginia parents need to know before their child gets the Pfizer vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Adolescents ages 12 to 15 are now eligible for the Pfizer shot after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel voted to back the use of the vaccine for the age group Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia health leaders say following CDC endorsement, vaccines could be available for adolescents as early as Thursday.

Related coverage: VDH: Adolescents can get vaccinated tomorrow, guardian must be present for inoculation

Giving out the shot will look the same as adults: with two doses separated by 21 days. Teens could also experience the same side effects as adults and are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after the second dose.

For parents wanting to get their kids vaccinated, the process is a bit different.

Children can’t go their vaccination alone. They have to be with a parent, guardian or someone acting as a parent, like a teacher, to fulfill consent requirements.

VDH also encourages parents to check consent requirements before going to a vaccine center, pharmacy or other provider.

Adults should also be prepared to say the child’s birthday if they’er going to a health department run vaccination event. Other providers may require a birth certificate or other form of ID.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) announced they’re expanding their vaccine efforts to include anyone ages 12 to 15.

There are several options for children to get the shot:

Check with your child’s provider.

Get vaccinated at a nearby pharmacy.

Walk up or schedule an appointment at an RHHD vaccination event.

RHHD is hosting several walk-up sites after school throughout the month at George Wythe High School (4314 Crutchfield St, Richmond, VA, 23225) and the Richmond International Raceway (600 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA, 23222).

Some upcoming walk-up events: