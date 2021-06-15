Here’s where Chesterfield children ages 12 and older can get vaccinated

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is encouraging parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated.

Starting this week, children ages 12 and older can stop by the adolescent clinic each Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Rockwood Vaccination Center. The clinic is located at 10161 Hull Street Road.

During this time, the clinic will offer the Tdap, Meningococcal and HPV vaccines in addition to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12 and older, as well as COVID 19 vaccinations for any interested persons.

A parent or guardian must be present. Don’t forget to take your immunization records with you.

Additional clinics in Chesterfield this week include: