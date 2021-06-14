Here’s where Virginia stands weeks away from President Joe Biden’s July 4 vaccine goal

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With only a couple of weeks to go, Virginia is close to meeting President Joe Biden’s July 4 vaccine goal.

President Biden announced that he wants 70% of all adults to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of today, 69.0% of Virginia’s adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. Close to half of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Over the weekend, CNN reported that most blue states will reach Biden’s July 4 vaccine goal. CNN said that 13 of the 25 states Biden took last fall have hit the 70% mark.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 64.5% of adults in the U.S. have received at least one vaccination.